Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Grove City, FL with garage

Grove City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11053 Oceanspray Blvd
11053 Oceanspray Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
*Annual* Amazing,spacious 4 bedroom,with 4 car garage & Large fenced yard! - Amazing home! 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, 4 car garage & sits on 2 lots.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1494 Janet Place
1494 Janet Place, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1744 sqft
SEASONAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE: We have the deep water, boat davits and a private boat ramp. Located on the corner of a canal and Godfrey Creek, you are one bridge away from the Intercoastal Waterway.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
65 1ST AVENUE
65 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
525 sqft
Florida cottage close to downtown and the beaches. Non smoking. This is set amongst Florida landscaping putting you in your own private world. Property is fenced in with Florida vegetation.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 69
1 Unit Available
6110 RONDA STREET
6110 Ronda Street, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1423 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new, Englewood, FL 3bed/2bath home on a large corner lot for rent. Just one year old. Top grade finishes. Tile floor throughout. Ready to go to an extremely well-qualified tenant that will give it the love and respect it deserves.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1- 31 October 2020. December 2020 - January 2021 (Discount avail for tenants that rent December & Jan. together). *** RESERVED NOV 1 -30, 2020, FEB 1 - APR 30, 2021. *** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
113 BROADMOOR LANE
113 Broadmoor Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
Welcome to this adorable home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home can accommodate your Florida visit, complete with a pool for your enjoyment. Off season rent $1800 per month. Season rates are $3200 per month.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
37 OAKLAND HILLS PLACE
37 Oakland Hills Place, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1321 sqft
Seasonal Rental located in the Rotunda West community. This 3/2 single family home over looks the golf course, is approximately 12 minutes from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
138 ANNAPOLIS LANE
138 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1679 sqft
Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1861 sqft
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased).

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
26 LONG MEADOW LANE
26 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1999 sqft
Golfing community seasonal vacation home! 3 bed/ 2bath pool home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE
191 Kettle Harbor Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1536 sqft
A wonderful, 'Old Florida,' Beach house. This island home is decorated with a nautical theme. Walk the beautiful hardwood floors and watch the sunset from the over-sized rear porch. Minutes walk on a sand road to the quiet seven-mile beach.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
270 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
270 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath ,1 car garage, 1/3 of triplex on canal, available May 1st,2020. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and sewer for $1100.00 per month.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6460 BLUEBERRY DRIVE
6460 Blueberry Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1672 sqft
*Seasonal Rental*Welcome home to this peaceful and serene private home. 3/2 with large open areas.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
12 ANNAPOLIS LANE
12 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1740 sqft
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pebble Beach
1 Unit Available
42 MARK TWAIN LANE
42 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1677 sqft
3-BEDROOM, 2.5-BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL, Available for 2021 OFF SEASONS ONLY. Rent this comfortable upscale 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a heated pool on a nice wide canal in the beautiful golf course community of Rotonda West.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
107 REBEL COURT
107 Rebel Court, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1313 sqft
Seasonal rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, heated POOL home. Also can be rent daily! Get away from the cold, harsh winters, and enjoy a little piece of paradise in Rotonda Heights.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grove City, FL

Grove City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

