Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS. Clean and neat two bedroom/two bath one car garage split plan home with updated kitchen and baths! Ceramic tile throughout! Sliding glass doors from both bedrooms and the living room open on to the spacious screened lanai. Both bedrooms feature queen sized beds. Master bath has a combo tub/shower and guest bath has a step in shower. Great neighborhood just a few minutes to the beach. Community boat ramp with access to Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico just two blocks away. . Strict non smoking policy - both in house and on property. GREAT PLACE TO HANG YOUR HAT WHILE YOUR NEW HOME IS BEING COMPLETED, IF YOU JUST NEED SOMETHING FOR A SHORT TIME. Not available for February and March 2021.