160 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2111 TIMBER LANE
2111 Timber Lane, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1256 sqft
Ideal Location near Countryside Mall, Historic Dunedin and Honeymoon Island. Quaint and Charming home from the 60's.....Lovely front porch with garden area and white picket fence. Ideal for pets complete with doggy doors and fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbriar
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2258 World Parkway Blvd. #10
2258 World Parkway Blvd W, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 Ground Floor 2/2 Condo in On Top of the World 55+ - Property Id: 299720 Ground floor unfurnished condo conveniently located next door to the pool and sauna recreation center on the West Side of the beautiful 55+

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1963 Marlington Way
1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540 This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Valencia Park
1 Unit Available
2065 Loma Linda Way North
2065 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1645 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1980 Allard Drive
1980 Allard Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1599 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2452 ENTERPRISE ROAD
2452 Enterprise Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo in the Villas at Countryide. 1 car carport. Light and spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2358 ECUADORIAN WAY
2358 Ecuadorian Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
GATED 55+ COMMUNITY-BRING YOUR PET- RENOVATED UNFURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH WITH BONUS ROOM-WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER-CONDO HAS NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ALSO THE ATTIC HAS EXTRA INSULATION .
Results within 5 miles of Greenbriar
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Greenbriar, FL

Finding an apartment in Greenbriar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

