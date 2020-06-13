Apartment List
170 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL

Finding an apartment in Belleair that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
605 GARDENIA STREET
605 Gardenia Street, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1713 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Belleair this gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Florida room (with air), indoor laudry room with new washer and dryer and covered patio. Huge fenced in yard with shed for extra storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1706 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE
1706 Belleair Forest Drive, Belleair, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious Light and Bright Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo close to parking in beautiful Belleair. Recent updates include bamboo floors in the main living area, and a remodeled guest bathroom. Ample storage / walk-in closet.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 20 at 10:54am
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Prospect Towers is a Senior Community located in the beautiful City of Clearwater Florida. Our All-Inclusive apartments include water, sewer, trash, pest control, free internet and basic cable, this is another way to save money.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/02/20 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1837 Ezelle Ave
1837 Ezelle Avenue, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1075 sqft
Great location with Privacy Remodeled and Updated - Property Id: 300215 Great location with privacy nice fenced yard. Updated with granite. Cathedral ceilings, fireplace , huge front yard. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Close to beaches and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE
912 Magnolia Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
820 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CLEARWATER FL - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WAHSER / DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOCATION IS

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Belleair, FL

Finding an apartment in Belleair that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

