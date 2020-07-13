/
apartments with pool
152 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1583 sqft
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbriar
19 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
24 Units Available
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1384 sqft
You deserve Florida living at its finest and you’ll find it at Chesapeake Apartments. Choose from our five floor plans of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of our superb amenities and enjoy our convenient location.
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2253 Norwegian Dr Apt 31
2253 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Please call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 to see this beautiful, open condo in the much sought after On Top of the World 55+ Community in Clearwater, FL!
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2072 Australia Way W Apt 40
2072 Australia Way West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Spotless and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1400 sq ft corner unit available for long term lease in the desirable On Top of the World community. This condo has new flooring, fresh paint and a newly remodeled master bathroom.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2043 DENMARK STREET
2043 Denmark Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Terrifically remodeled 55+ condo with FREE: Water/Sewer/Trash! A true must see updated Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker and a Frigidaire range.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE
2459 Franciscan Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Terrific 55+ condo for rent! This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath at Top Of The World is move in ready. Great location, on 3rd floor in building with elevator. In unit Bosch washer and dryer. Will consider small pet with deposit and monthly fee.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2400 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2400 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
OTOW 1100 SQ FT CONDO 2 BED / 2 BATH IN A VERY ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY. . WALK TO ALL ACTIVITIES AT THE CLUBHOUSE, DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS, TENNIS, LAWN BOWLING, STATE OF THE ART GYM, HEATED POOL, SAUNA, AND A DELI FOR A QUICK LUNCH.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2295 BELGIAN LANE
2295 Belgian Lane, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Welcome to On Top Of The World, the much sought after 55+ community, located in beautiful Clearwater, Florida! The minimum rental period for this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is 6 months and 10 days. It is not an annual rental.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2070 WORLD PARKWAY BOULEVARD
2070 World Parkway Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
ON TOP OF THE WORLD - DESIRABLE END UNIT 1400 SQ FT 2 BED 2 BATH - WINDOWS IN ALL ROOMS FOR NATURAL LIGHTING BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH MOSAIC TILE BACK SPLASH AROUND SINK AND APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2434 AUSTRALIA WAY E
2434 Australia Way East, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo available to rent in 55+ Golf Community, On Top of the World. 3rd floor unit in inside corner and has back door entry in Florida Room (Complex has elevator).
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2468 FLORENTINE WAY
2468 Florentine Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY, THIS BEAUTY IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU, SEE PICTURES, ON TOP OF THE HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER 2 POOLS ONE HEATED, TENNIS, BILLIARD,FITNESS CENTER, AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2221 NORWEGIAN DRIVE
2221 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo fully furnished in "On Top Of The World" complex - New carpet just replaced throughout the unit - New A/C -Beautiful corner unit overlooking a lake with incredible water views - Complex with pool and other
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2400 FRANCISCAN DRIVE
2400 Franciscan Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
735 sqft
ON TOP OF THE WORLD CONDO 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH TOTALLY UPDATED. GREAT LOCATION WITH A VIEW FROM THE FLORIDA ROOM OF THE 9 AND 18 HOLE GOLF COURSES WITH A LAKE VIEW A PLUS. A BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT PLUS NEW HWH AND A/C.
Results within 5 miles of Greenbriar
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
