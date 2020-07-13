/
148 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2111 TIMBER LANE
2111 Timber Lane, Greenbriar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1256 sqft
Ideal Location near Countryside Mall, Historic Dunedin and Honeymoon Island. Quaint and Charming home from the 60's.....Lovely front porch with garden area and white picket fence. Ideal for pets complete with doggy doors and fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbriar
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1384 sqft
You deserve Florida living at its finest and you’ll find it at Chesapeake Apartments. Choose from our five floor plans of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of our superb amenities and enjoy our convenient location.
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
19-104 Available 08/20/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.
2152 Capri Dr
2152 Capri Drive, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN THE HEART OF CLEARWATER!!!! New Kitchen New Flooring throughout New Interior & Exterior Paint Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
Valencia Park
2068 Loma Linda Way North
2068 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1444 sqft
Loma Linda Townhouse - 2068 Loma Linda Clearwater - Give us a call to come preview this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home situated in mid Pinellas county. Pull right up in your car into the private 1 car garage.
On Top of the World
2043 DENMARK STREET
2043 Denmark Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Terrifically remodeled 55+ condo with FREE: Water/Sewer/Trash! A true must see updated Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker and a Frigidaire range.
Windsor Park
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.
On Top of the World
2459 FRANCISCAN DRIVE
2459 Franciscan Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Terrific 55+ condo for rent! This furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath at Top Of The World is move in ready. Great location, on 3rd floor in building with elevator. In unit Bosch washer and dryer. Will consider small pet with deposit and monthly fee.
On Top of the World
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed.
Results within 5 miles of Greenbriar
Verified
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.
