Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Green Cove Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
110 CITIZEN ST
110 Citizen Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home in historic Green Cove Springs.Fully renovated and ready for you and your family! Open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Green Cove Springs

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6390 N State Road 13
6390 Florida Highway 13, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1908 sqft
Recently Renovated Beautiful Home On Slightly Over 2 Acres,Bonus Room,Must See. Available Now

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3697 SOUTHBANK CIR
3697 Southbank Circle, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2110 sqft
This elegant 4 bedroom residence with its high 11 ft. ceilings sits on an ample corner lot with plenty of space in its fenced backyard. A tiled foyer leads into the open floor plan that boast an exceptionally large kitchen with a bi pantry too.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2415 Golfview Dr
2415 Golfview Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2284 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house. 2 car garage. 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Conveniently located to major roads and shopping. Easy terms.

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
5299 US-17
5299 Us Hwy 17s, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great little house with nice kitchen and living areas. Re-done bath, newer roof, very nice storage building with the unit, great private rural living. Front room could be a small non-conforming bedroom

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2715 CREEK RIDGE DR
2715 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1453 sqft
Clay County Schools! This home is located in the tranquil Lake Asbury area of Green Cove, you will enjoy entertaining friends in this beautiful home, with new stainless appliances (2019), fresh paint and new flooring though-out.
Results within 10 miles of Green Cove Springs
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3196 Ryans Court
3196 Ryans Court, Asbury Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1380 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
137 Dragonfly Drive
137 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
- ST JOHNS Home, Single-Story, 3bdrm/2bath, Stove, Fridge (Icemaker as-is), DW, Disposal (as-is), Washer ONLY (as-is), Laminate/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, 2 car garage (Remote and Opener as-is), security system, walk-in closets,

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 Bear Run Boulevard
1288 Bear Run Boulevard, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Athens Drive
153 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1613 Redstone Ct
1613 Redstone Court, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2005 sqft
* COMING SOON * Enjoy this comfortable, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,005 sq ft. The living room/den location to the left of the front door can be utilized as an office space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Southern Branch Lane
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4287 RUES LANDING RD
4287 Rues Landing Road, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
Newly, fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large property. All new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances and whit cabinets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new shower, vanities and floors. Water is on a well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Green Cove Springs, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Green Cove Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

