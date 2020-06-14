Apartment List
146 Apartments for rent in Goulds, FL with garage

Goulds apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2020 BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground

Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.

Princeton
1 Unit Available
11367 SW 234th St
11367 Southwest 234th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Come to live at this beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with 1 car garage, auto garage door with keypad entry. Tiled downstairs.
Verified

Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14512 SW 168th Ter
14512 Southwest 168th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this Brand new remodeled very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Richmond Homes. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20761 Southwest 80th Court - 1
20761 Southwest 80th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with garage in Cutler Bay. Huge master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet. Private Fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Plenty of guess parking.

1 Unit Available
12001 SW 274th St
12001 Southwest 274th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21298 SW 91 ave
21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room.

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17650 SW 154th Pl
17650 Southwest 154th Place, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Most beautiful, Spacious two-story single family home with 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms. Community features Clubhouse, Pool, Gym and Playground. Master bathroom with his & her's sinks, separate bathtub and shower.

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15930 SW 144th Ct
15930 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful two story house! Good location, near metro zoo. Plenty space to park a boat on the side. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms with 1 car Garage. Ceramic floor and laminated floors on second floor. Also for sale A10847379

Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15461 SW 170th Ter
15461 Southwest 170th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Immaculate one story single family home for rent. Wood kitchen cabinets, one car garage. fence patio with tree fruits. kitchen with granite counters. Vertical blinds. Washer and Dryer, renovated bathrooms.

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,

1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2237 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!

Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Goulds, FL

Goulds apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

