Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator. There are two large bedrooms and one shared full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Large screened-in porch opens out to a spacious chain linked in backyard. Pets under 30 lbs will be considered with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. This property is currently vacant and is ready for move in.