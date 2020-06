Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath home located off Pine Forest Road in Copper Forest Estates. NO PETS ALLOWED. Large backyard with patio and porch. Den with fireplace. Kitchen with space for table. Inside Laundry Room. Master Bedroom on separate side of house from other bedrooms. Formal Dining Room. Shed in backyard does not convey for tenant use, nor the attic. Home is vacant and ready for move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.