Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

294 Apartments for rent in Gladeview, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gladeview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2218 NW 66th St
2218 Northwest 66th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
New Unit located minutes from MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, Schools, Public transportation and the Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Gladeview

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brownsville
1917 NW 51st St
1917 Northwest 51st Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Elegantly remodeled home has porcelain tile throughout the house this 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths features an open kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with new washer & Dryer. New AC, new roof new everything.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Model City
5805 NW 7th Pl
5805 Northwest 7th Place, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated, centrally-located & spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Miami. New appliances and A/C. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Rent includes parking, water/sewer and garbage removal. Only First Month and Security Deposit to move-in.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
55 NE 69th St
55 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Quaint 2/1 apt in great neighborhood close to everything - Midtown, Wynwood, Downtown, Miami Shores, I-95 and Biscayne Blvd. Many new upgrades, clean and fresh apartment with ample parking and nice fenced yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
6743 NW 2nd Ct
6743 Northwest 2nd Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Large Studio totally remodeled with separate bedroom with parking space in a gated building. Comfortable ready to live Excellent condition 2 adults max occupancy. Move in first + 2 months security deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8367 Northwest 14th Court
8367 Northwest 14th Court, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
685 sqft
8367 Northwest 14th Court, Miami, FL 33147 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
156 NW 62nd St
156 Northwest 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WATER, ELECTRICITY, AND TRASH INCLUDED! Beautiful, fully remodeled studio-apartment available near the Design District / Upper Eastside / MiMo District. Easy access to public transportation. All utilities included except cable/internet.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9205 NW 5th Ave
9205 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great location, right by El portal. This is great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located on large lot & completely fenced/gated for privacy with ample room for parking and extra space for outdoor entertaining. New Kitchen, bath & A.C.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Brownsville
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
Results within 5 miles of Gladeview
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
91 Units Available
Miami Central Business District
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
241 Units Available
Overtown
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
34 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,642
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,442
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
City Guide for Gladeview, FL

"Kiss me, Miami, thou most constant one! / I love thee more for that thou changest not. / When Winter comes with frigid blast, / Or when the blithesome Spring is past / And Summer's here with sunshine hot, / Or in sere Autumn, thou hast still the pow'r / To charm alike, whate'er the hour." --Paul Laurence Dunbar

Gladeview is part of Miami-Dade County, which puts it on the very tip of the Florida peninsula. With a population of more than 11,000, it's a beautiful coastal town with plenty of action. You just won't find any better locale than Gladeview. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gladeview, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gladeview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

