Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO

5025 Fairways Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL 32967

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Corner unit facing Golf course! - Updated unit with beautiful view of golf course. No carpet, all appliances and elevator in building.

(RLNE5743918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO have any available units?
5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gifford, FL.
Is 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gifford.
Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO offer parking?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO does not offer parking.
Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO have a pool?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO have accessible units?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO does not have units with air conditioning.

