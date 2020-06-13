Apartment List
/
FL
/
gateway
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12181 Summergate CIR
12181 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
*Turn-Key Furnished ~ 2006 CONDO*! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, End Unit, Lake-View Condo conveniently located in Prestigious Summerwind @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: New Leather Living Room Furniture,

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11960 Champions Green WAY
11960 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12171 Summergate CIR
12171 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*AVAIL JULY 1 - DEC 16, 2020 ~ Please Note: 3 Month Minimum Lease Off Season ~ Turn-Key Furnished ~ Clean ~ Peaceful ~ Safe ~ Guard Gated Community ~ 2006 CONDO* Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, Lake-View Condo

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11327 Championship DR
11327 Championship Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1601 sqft
WOW! What a great opportunity to live in golf gated community with 2 manned gates and a 24-hour security roaming patrol. This villa with its 2br+den/2bath is located on the 18th fairway of the famous Tom Fazio golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
2107 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Gateway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
47 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
6 Units Available
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Paseo
1 Unit Available
11761 Adoncia WAY
11761 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Luxury 2 BR/2B PASEO Condo near Beaches/Shopping/Airport (vacation rental - 30 days minimum - no annual rentals). Beautifully appointed second floor condo with balconies overlooking park and pond.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Heritage Palms
1 Unit Available
8073 Pacific Beach DR
8073 Pacific Beach Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
This fantastic Townhouse has it all in one of the areas newer & most affordable communities. Conveniently located close to supermarket, The Forum, I-75 & airport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Alabama
1 Unit Available
10 Beth Stacey BLVD
10 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
55+ Community - Feel like you're always on vacation in this perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the second level of Stone Edge Condominiums 55+ community, excellent location with one assigned covered carport parking spot (guest parking spots

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4270 Avian AVE
4270 Avian Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well maintained furnished move in ready, 3BR villa with two-car garage large granite kitchen including breakfast bar and pantry fully ready for you to just come and stay.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sunshine
1 Unit Available
51 Brian AVE S
51 Brian Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,385
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This unique lay out has living room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the 2nd floor. The first floor has 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
10339 Whispering Palms DR
10339 Whispering Palms Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderful carriage home condo with 2 bedrooms plus den, and 2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, maple kitchen cabinets, and Corian countertops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13250 Oak Hill LOOP
13250 Oak Hill Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
Enjoy the spectacular lake view right from you back patio! This newly remodeled 2 bed/2 bath single family home comes all new fixtures/appliances, new cabinetry and counter-tops, fresh paint, new tile and new showers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Westminister
1 Unit Available
5015 Lee Street
5015 Lee Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop 501, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
The Cove off of Six Mile Cypress! - Located off of Six Mile Cypress. This first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers 1118 square feet of living area with brand new carpet throughout. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This end unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located on the 2nd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room, laminate and tile flooring and a screened balcony and exterior storage closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gateway, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gateway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Gateway 1 BedroomsGateway 2 BedroomsGateway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGateway 3 BedroomsGateway Apartments with Balcony
Gateway Apartments with GarageGateway Apartments with GymGateway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGateway Apartments with ParkingGateway Apartments with Pool
Gateway Apartments with Washer-DryerGateway Dog Friendly ApartmentsGateway Furnished ApartmentsGateway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University