3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL



13232 Hastings LN
13232 Hasting Lane, Gateway, FL
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Move in Special! $300 off the first month rent. A quaint community at Bristol Parc in Gateway now offering a beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2.



12495 Country Day CIR
12495 Country Day Circle, Gateway, FL
This is by far the largest (over 3,500 sq ft) and super customized home in Daniel's Preserve (see photos). 4 bedroom and 4 baths spread over the two story home with a three car garage, pool and a lake.



11960 Champions Green WAY
11960 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy



9410 Ivy Brook RUN
9410 Ivy Brook Run, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Ready for immediate occupancy is this 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths townhome located in highly sought after Villages of Stoneybrook in Gateway.



12881 Eagle Pointe CIR
12881 Eagle Pointe Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome to Eagle Pointe in Gateway!!! AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST 2020........ This spacious single family home has an open floor plan and is very light and bright. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area along with a Family Room.



12658 Stone Tower LOOP
12658 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL
Gorgeous and spacious two story home at prestigious Stoneybrook! 24/7 guard gated community. This home will fulfill all your needs. Great family neighborhood atmosphere and tons of amenities to keep the entire family and guests busy and active.



9530 Blue Stone CIR
9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms.



12060 Summergate CIR
12060 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Open the door to this beautifully furnished and decorated unit and you will feel immediately at home. This is a 2/2 on the 2nd floor end condo.



12020 Champions Green WAY
12020 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
What a convenient location to live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Gateway is next to Fenway South, convenient to I-75, Colonial Boulevard, the airport and so much more.



9465 Ivy Brook RUN
9465 Ivy Brook Run, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW*. **No pets per HOA rules**. You will fall in love with this completely REMODELED, three bedroom, two and a half bath, unfurnished, two story, open concept, corner unit townhome with tons of natural light.



12544 Stone Tower LOOP
12544 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1835 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this opportunity! Stunning and updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, plus den single-family home in Stoneybrook at Gateway will check off all your must-haves! You'll find the kitchen opens to the dining nook, and


Pelican Preserve

10284 Livorno DR
10284 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2032 sqft
(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified



Waterman Daniels

Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!


Westminister

4752 Leonard Boulevard South
4752 Leonard Boulevard South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.


Westminister

2246 Oxford Ridge Circle
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
2107 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available.


Arborwood

11888 Arboretum Run DR
11888 Arboretum Run Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2110 sqft
Brand new just finished in May 2020. 2nd story unit with water & nature preserve views, very private lanai. Grand entrance with a downstairs closet, 2 car - extended bay garage (can fit 3 cars), open concept kitchen, living, and dining area.


Arborwood

10543 Carolina Willow DR
10543 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the sought after community of Botanica Lakes. Three bedrooms, 2 bath (3rd bedroom used as a den) is tastefully decorated and fully furnished.


Arborwood

10519 Carolina Willow DR
10519 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car-garage pool home has plenty of space for a growing family! Amenities include clubhouse features: Sauna, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, jacuzzi, gym, recreation center and close to shopping and beaches.


Westminister

5318 28th ST SW
5318 28th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
FRESHLY PAINTED DUPLEX, INSIDE AND OUT.NEW A/C UNIT AND WELL SYSTEM INSTALLED. THIS UNIT IS READY FOR A NEW AND RESPECTABLE TENANT. PROPERTY IS COMPANY OWNED AND EASY TO MAKE CONTACT WITH PROPERTY MANAGERS.


Westminister

2216 Carnaby CT
2216 Carnaby Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great 3/2 villa in Westminster Golf Club Community. New flooring and freshly painted, you will love this tastefully decorated vacation spot! Fully furnished, laundry in unit and a heated spa on your lanai.


Arborwood

11548 Shady Blossom DR
11548 Shady Blossom Drive, Fort Myers, FL
New! 4/3/2 lakefront home in Arborwood Preserve! Available April 2020-September 2020. Rented October 2020-April 2021.


Westminister

2400 Lantana Ave
2400 Lantana Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great Location! Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, single car garage with onsite laundry. Quick access to RSW, Fort Myers, dining and shopping.


Pelican Preserve

10482 Casella WAY
10482 Casella Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2376 sqft
Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai.


Sunshine

4029 28th St. SW
4029 28th Street Southwest, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1410 sqft
- (RLNE3150210)
