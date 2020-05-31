12658 Stone Tower LOOP

Amenities

Gorgeous and spacious two story home at prestigious Stoneybrook! 24/7 guard gated community. This home will fulfill all your needs. Great family neighborhood atmosphere and tons of amenities to keep the entire family and guests busy and active. Home offers 4beds/3bths + loft + family room, inside laundry, screened lanai, 2 car garage and large back yard. The floor plan downstairs has 1bed/1bth, kitchen, living-dining areas, family room and laundry room, upstairs you can find the very accommodating master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath, 2 guest bedrooms with jack-and-jill bathroom and den which is actually used as a playroom. Backyard comes with playground. Community amenities are pool, basket ball, tennis, volley ball, playground, clubhouse with fitness center, jogging/biking paths, etc. Come and see for yourself! HOA will perform background check upon approval. Home will be ready first week of July. This is strictly a NON-SMOKING home.