Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:05 PM

12658 Stone Tower LOOP

12658 Stone Tower Loop · (239) 560-7435
Location

12658 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous and spacious two story home at prestigious Stoneybrook! 24/7 guard gated community. This home will fulfill all your needs. Great family neighborhood atmosphere and tons of amenities to keep the entire family and guests busy and active. Home offers 4beds/3bths + loft + family room, inside laundry, screened lanai, 2 car garage and large back yard. The floor plan downstairs has 1bed/1bth, kitchen, living-dining areas, family room and laundry room, upstairs you can find the very accommodating master bedroom with tray ceilings and master bath, 2 guest bedrooms with jack-and-jill bathroom and den which is actually used as a playroom. Backyard comes with playground. Community amenities are pool, basket ball, tennis, volley ball, playground, clubhouse with fitness center, jogging/biking paths, etc. Come and see for yourself! HOA will perform background check upon approval. Home will be ready first week of July. This is strictly a NON-SMOKING home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have any available units?
12658 Stone Tower LOOP has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have?
Some of 12658 Stone Tower LOOP's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12658 Stone Tower LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
12658 Stone Tower LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12658 Stone Tower LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP does offer parking.
Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP has a pool.
Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have accessible units?
No, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12658 Stone Tower LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 12658 Stone Tower LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
