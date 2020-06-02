12544 Stone Tower LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

You do not want to miss out on this opportunity! Stunning and updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, plus den single-family home in Stoneybrook at Gateway will check off all your must-haves! You'll find the kitchen opens to the dining nook, and spacious living room. The kitchen features a gorgeous stainless steel appliance package, stylish new white cabinetry, and black granite countertops. The master suite features an unbelievable walk-in-closet, sliders to your screened-in lanai, and a lovely master bath that has a stand-up shower, a garden tub, his and hers sinks, and a water closet. The guest beds are spacious and have plenty of closet space. You'll find

tile throughout the main living areas and plush carpets throughout the bedrooms and den. Don't forget the in-home laundry room! All of this overlooks a gorgeous view of the lake, right in your backyard.