12544 Stone Tower LOOP
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:14 AM

12544 Stone Tower LOOP

12544 Stone Tower Loop · (844) 736-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12544 Stone Tower Loop, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You do not want to miss out on this opportunity! Stunning and updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, plus den single-family home in Stoneybrook at Gateway will check off all your must-haves! You'll find the kitchen opens to the dining nook, and spacious living room. The kitchen features a gorgeous stainless steel appliance package, stylish new white cabinetry, and black granite countertops. The master suite features an unbelievable walk-in-closet, sliders to your screened-in lanai, and a lovely master bath that has a stand-up shower, a garden tub, his and hers sinks, and a water closet. The guest beds are spacious and have plenty of closet space. You'll find
tile throughout the main living areas and plush carpets throughout the bedrooms and den. Don't forget the in-home laundry room! All of this overlooks a gorgeous view of the lake, right in your backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have any available units?
12544 Stone Tower LOOP has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have?
Some of 12544 Stone Tower LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12544 Stone Tower LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
12544 Stone Tower LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12544 Stone Tower LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP offer parking?
No, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have a pool?
No, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have accessible units?
No, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 12544 Stone Tower LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 12544 Stone Tower LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
