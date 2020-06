Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is by far the largest (over 3,500 sq ft) and super customized home in Daniel's Preserve (see photos).

4 bedroom and 4 baths spread over the two story home with a three car garage, pool and a lake.

The flooring, cabinets, vanities and appliances are all upgraded. UV A/C system.

Daniel's Preserve is located in Gateway in Fort Myers. Minutes from the SW Florida Int'l airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Daniel's Pkwy and the Red Socks stadium.