Gateway, FL
12270 Eagle Pointe CIR
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

12270 Eagle Pointe CIR

12270 Eagle Pointe Circle · (239) 878-0411
Location

12270 Eagle Pointe Circle, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Rental Home Located in the much demanded Gateway Community of Cypress Pointe!!! This home has a unique tri-leval floor plan! As you enter through the garage, you have a half bath and laundry room complete with a washer and dryer, and a large open bonus/ family room, a few steps up and you are on the main leval, fully applianced kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast nook, living and dining room, bedrooms are upstairs on third leval with master and guest baths. Master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower, guest bath has tub/shower combination. There is a open patio with a pull-out canapy for shade. The community is gated and well manicured. HOA approval is necessary. Allow time for processing. This is a non smoking home. Convenient to Daniels Parkway, I75, and all amenities, including Red Sox and Twins baseball training stadiums!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have any available units?
12270 Eagle Pointe CIR has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have?
Some of 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12270 Eagle Pointe CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR offers parking.
Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have a pool?
No, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have a pool.
Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have accessible units?
No, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12270 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
