12270 Eagle Pointe CIR

Beautiful Rental Home Located in the much demanded Gateway Community of Cypress Pointe!!! This home has a unique tri-leval floor plan! As you enter through the garage, you have a half bath and laundry room complete with a washer and dryer, and a large open bonus/ family room, a few steps up and you are on the main leval, fully applianced kitchen with ample cabinetry, breakfast nook, living and dining room, bedrooms are upstairs on third leval with master and guest baths. Master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower, guest bath has tub/shower combination. There is a open patio with a pull-out canapy for shade. The community is gated and well manicured. HOA approval is necessary. Allow time for processing. This is a non smoking home. Convenient to Daniels Parkway, I75, and all amenities, including Red Sox and Twins baseball training stadiums!