All apartments in Gateway
Find more places like 12020 Champions Green WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gateway, FL
/
12020 Champions Green WAY
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:42 AM

12020 Champions Green WAY

12020 Champions Green Way · (239) 898-6158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gateway
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12020 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
What a convenient location to live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Gateway is next to Fenway South, convenient to I-75, Colonial Boulevard, the airport and so much more. This first floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with an attached 2 car garage in Gateway has been freshly painted throughout!! It has tile floors in all rooms and closets. There is a washer and dryer provided for you. This condo is conveniently located a short walk away from the pool and the Gateway Clubhouse. Gateway features 2 manned gates and a 24-hour roaming security patrol. Our minimum credit requirements are: credit score of 600+, no felonies and no evictions. Our application/screening fee is $100 for any adult over the age of 18, $125.00 for a couple. We collect the first month, last month, security deposit and a move out cleaning fee of $250.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Champions Green WAY have any available units?
12020 Champions Green WAY has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12020 Champions Green WAY have?
Some of 12020 Champions Green WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12020 Champions Green WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Champions Green WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Champions Green WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Champions Green WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12020 Champions Green WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12020 Champions Green WAY does offer parking.
Does 12020 Champions Green WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12020 Champions Green WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Champions Green WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12020 Champions Green WAY has a pool.
Does 12020 Champions Green WAY have accessible units?
No, 12020 Champions Green WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Champions Green WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Champions Green WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Champions Green WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Champions Green WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12020 Champions Green WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gateway 1 BedroomsGateway 2 Bedrooms
Gateway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGateway Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gateway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity