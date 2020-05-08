12020 Champions Green WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

What a convenient location to live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Gateway is next to Fenway South, convenient to I-75, Colonial Boulevard, the airport and so much more. This first floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with an attached 2 car garage in Gateway has been freshly painted throughout!! It has tile floors in all rooms and closets. There is a washer and dryer provided for you. This condo is conveniently located a short walk away from the pool and the Gateway Clubhouse. Gateway features 2 manned gates and a 24-hour roaming security patrol. Our minimum credit requirements are: credit score of 600+, no felonies and no evictions. Our application/screening fee is $100 for any adult over the age of 18, $125.00 for a couple. We collect the first month, last month, security deposit and a move out cleaning fee of $250.00 prior to move in.