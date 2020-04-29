11960 Champions Green WAY

Amenities
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy Living Room Furniture, King Master Bedroom Suite, Queen Guest Bedroom Suite, Den / 3rd BR, Glass-Top Tropical Dining Set, Granite Countertops, Side by Side Washer / Dryer, 55" Large LCD Flat-Screen TV w/ DVR Living room, WIFI, Breezy Garden-view Lanai w/ Patio Set, Spacious Walk-in Closets, Volume Ceilings, Community Heated Pool & Spa w/ Scenic Bike & Jog Path... Champions Green is Safe, Peaceful, Guard-Gated, Community located just min to Fantastic Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Jet Blue Park, I-75, 12 Min to RSW Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, 30 Min to Sunny Ft. Myers Beach & Seminole Casino + more! ~ NOTE: 18 Hole Tom Fazio Championship Golf, Tennis, Fitness, Restaurant & Social amenities require separate membership fee at Fabulous Gateway Golf & CC ~ just 1 min away from the condo! *3 Month Lease Minimum - Note: Seasonal & Off-Season Rates Apply.