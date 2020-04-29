All apartments in Gateway
Find more places like 11960 Champions Green WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gateway, FL
/
11960 Champions Green WAY
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:15 PM

11960 Champions Green WAY

11960 Champions Green Way · (239) 839-3303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gateway
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11960 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy Living Room Furniture, King Master Bedroom Suite, Queen Guest Bedroom Suite, Den / 3rd BR, Glass-Top Tropical Dining Set, Granite Countertops, Side by Side Washer / Dryer, 55" Large LCD Flat-Screen TV w/ DVR Living room, WIFI, Breezy Garden-view Lanai w/ Patio Set, Spacious Walk-in Closets, Volume Ceilings, Community Heated Pool & Spa w/ Scenic Bike & Jog Path... Champions Green is Safe, Peaceful, Guard-Gated, Community located just min to Fantastic Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Jet Blue Park, I-75, 12 Min to RSW Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, 30 Min to Sunny Ft. Myers Beach & Seminole Casino + more! ~ NOTE: 18 Hole Tom Fazio Championship Golf, Tennis, Fitness, Restaurant & Social amenities require separate membership fee at Fabulous Gateway Golf & CC ~ just 1 min away from the condo! *3 Month Lease Minimum - Note: Seasonal & Off-Season Rates Apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11960 Champions Green WAY have any available units?
11960 Champions Green WAY has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11960 Champions Green WAY have?
Some of 11960 Champions Green WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11960 Champions Green WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11960 Champions Green WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11960 Champions Green WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11960 Champions Green WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 11960 Champions Green WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11960 Champions Green WAY does offer parking.
Does 11960 Champions Green WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11960 Champions Green WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11960 Champions Green WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11960 Champions Green WAY has a pool.
Does 11960 Champions Green WAY have accessible units?
No, 11960 Champions Green WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11960 Champions Green WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11960 Champions Green WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11960 Champions Green WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11960 Champions Green WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11960 Champions Green WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gateway 1 BedroomsGateway 2 Bedrooms
Gateway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGateway Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gateway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity