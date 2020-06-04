All apartments in Gateway
11520 Villa Grand

11520 Villa Grand · (239) 994-3392
Location

11520 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1021 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
You'll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities. This newly renovated 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Royal Greens with beautiful golf course & pond views features brand new floors, fresh paint, a new bathroom vanity, a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar and raised panel wood cabinets. Amenities at Royal Greens include a heated pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, indoor basketball court, dog-park and putting greens along with the miles of walking, jogging and biking that Gateway has to offer. Royal Greens is located in the Gateway area just a few minutes from Boston Red Sox spring training at JetBlue Park, Minnesota Twins spring training at Hammond Stadium, RSW International Airport, the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva, FGCU, golf courses, country clubs, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and a new Publix Shopping Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11520 Villa Grand have any available units?
11520 Villa Grand has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11520 Villa Grand have?
Some of 11520 Villa Grand's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11520 Villa Grand currently offering any rent specials?
11520 Villa Grand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11520 Villa Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, 11520 Villa Grand is pet friendly.
Does 11520 Villa Grand offer parking?
No, 11520 Villa Grand does not offer parking.
Does 11520 Villa Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11520 Villa Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11520 Villa Grand have a pool?
Yes, 11520 Villa Grand has a pool.
Does 11520 Villa Grand have accessible units?
No, 11520 Villa Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 11520 Villa Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, 11520 Villa Grand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11520 Villa Grand have units with air conditioning?
No, 11520 Villa Grand does not have units with air conditioning.
