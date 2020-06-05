11511 Villa Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool

Recently remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath, unfurnished, open floor plan, Royal Greens unit. This open concept kitchen features white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, sleek black cabinet pulls, large granite composite black sink with large, pull down, bronze spray faucet, butcher block countertop and breakfast bar, black appliances, porcelain tile backsplash, open wood shelving, and separate pantry. The master bedroom features newer carpet, ceiling fan, door to the large screened-in lanai, and a LARGE walk in closet. The bathroom has a soaker tub, FLOATING wood vanity with marble top and sleek black faucet, black towel bars, as well as open wood shelving. There is laundry in unit. This first floor unit looks out on the gardens and pool. You will love Royal Greens, a gated condo community featuring a pool, indoor basketball court, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, and lovely tropical gardens with flowers. Located in Gateway with miles of shaded walking and biking trails, and parks. Very close to the SkyPlex Publix, The Saucy Meatball, Fort Myers Brewery, Boulevard Deli & Tavern, GARTNER, JetBlue Park, RSW International Airport, and I-75.