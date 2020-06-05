All apartments in Gateway
11511 Villa Grand

11511 Villa Grand · (727) 424-6257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11511 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
Recently remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath, unfurnished, open floor plan, Royal Greens unit. This open concept kitchen features white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, sleek black cabinet pulls, large granite composite black sink with large, pull down, bronze spray faucet, butcher block countertop and breakfast bar, black appliances, porcelain tile backsplash, open wood shelving, and separate pantry. The master bedroom features newer carpet, ceiling fan, door to the large screened-in lanai, and a LARGE walk in closet. The bathroom has a soaker tub, FLOATING wood vanity with marble top and sleek black faucet, black towel bars, as well as open wood shelving. There is laundry in unit. This first floor unit looks out on the gardens and pool. You will love Royal Greens, a gated condo community featuring a pool, indoor basketball court, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, and lovely tropical gardens with flowers. Located in Gateway with miles of shaded walking and biking trails, and parks. Very close to the SkyPlex Publix, The Saucy Meatball, Fort Myers Brewery, Boulevard Deli & Tavern, GARTNER, JetBlue Park, RSW International Airport, and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11511 Villa Grand have any available units?
11511 Villa Grand has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11511 Villa Grand have?
Some of 11511 Villa Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11511 Villa Grand currently offering any rent specials?
11511 Villa Grand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11511 Villa Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, 11511 Villa Grand is pet friendly.
Does 11511 Villa Grand offer parking?
No, 11511 Villa Grand does not offer parking.
Does 11511 Villa Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11511 Villa Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11511 Villa Grand have a pool?
Yes, 11511 Villa Grand has a pool.
Does 11511 Villa Grand have accessible units?
No, 11511 Villa Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 11511 Villa Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11511 Villa Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does 11511 Villa Grand have units with air conditioning?
No, 11511 Villa Grand does not have units with air conditioning.
