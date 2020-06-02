11490 Villa Grand

Amenities

putting green pet friendly gym pool basketball court clubhouse

You’ll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities. This well maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Royal Greens features a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar and raised panel wood cabinets. Royal Greens is located in the Gateway area just a few minutes from Boston Red Sox spring training at JetBlue Park, Minnesota Twins spring training at Hammond Stadium, RSW International Airport, the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva, FGCU, golf courses, country clubs, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and a new Publix Shopping Plaza. Amenities at Royal Greens include a heated pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, indoor basketball court, dog-park and putting greens along with the miles of walking, jogging and biking that Gateway has to offer.