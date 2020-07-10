/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
4260 Creekwood Ln
4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1804 sqft
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
4205 Old Road 37
4205 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1076 sqft
This gorgeous 2/2 condo features laminate flooring. Inside Laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Not warranted). Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living/Dining Combo. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Private screened porch.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
2961 SANCTUARY CIRCLE
2961 Sanctuary Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3432 sqft
ABSOLUTELY PRISTINE and impossible to duplicate at this price. Gorgeous customized home in The Sanctuary at Grasslands affords the elegance and lifestyle you want in a comfortable living plan.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
1030 View Pointe Way
1030 View Pointe Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1657 sqft
1030 View Pointe Way Available 08/10/20 3/2 in Eaglebrooke! Available 8/10/2020! - Check out this well maintained Eaglebrooke beauty overlooking golf course and pond.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2200 SQFT Home In Gated Community. - Property Id: 64769 Spacious single family home on a beautiful Golf Course with Country Club. Gated community with guarded entry.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Joshua Ln.
3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1478 sqft
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Paul A Diggs
706 W 6TH STREET
706 West 6th Street, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1196 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is conveniently located close to both Memorial Blvd and Florida Ave near transportation with plenty of food/shopping at your fingertips! As soon as you step in through the front entrance, you are in a true
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Swannanoa
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
