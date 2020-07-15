/
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL
1 Unit Available
862 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
862 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
Check out this furnished amazing updated townhome with a pool & park inside the community! This unit features 2 Master Bedrooms with En Suite Baths ~ Walk In Closets ~ Laminate Floors ~ Open Concept ~ Breakfast Bar ~ Neutral Paint ~ AC ~ In Unit
Results within 5 miles of Fruit Cove
1 Unit Available
12956 SPRING RAIN RD
12956 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1520 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ... 3/2 on a beautiful lake front lot. Gated community, 1 car garage, screened back porch. Inside Laundry.
1 Unit Available
88 Glenneyre Circle
88 Glenneyre Circle, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,015
965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
1 Unit Available
408 walnut drive
408 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
408 walnut drive saint johns TOWNHOME 3/3 1800 FT - Property Id: 304383 TOWNHOME RENTAL 10A SCHOOLS ALL THE WAY AROUND PRESERVE IN BACK SCREEN TENANTS WITH $40 APPLICATION MUST BEFORE SEEING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Fruit Cove
Verified
19 Units Available
Baymeadows
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1340 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully furnished kitchens and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including coffee bar, business center and billiards table. Close to St. Johns Town Center for convenient shopping. Easy access to Butler Boulevard.
Verified
25 Units Available
Deerwood Center
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
Verified
$
14 Units Available
Southpoint
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
$
9 Units Available
Baymeadows
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1480 sqft
Interiors include a digital thermostat for central heat and air, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy the saltwater swimming pools, fire pit, and bocce ball court. Near I-95 and Brackridge Park.
Verified
9 Units Available
Lakewood
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,055
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Jacksonvilles best kept secret Lakewood Village Apartments.
Verified
3 Units Available
Craven
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1621 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
1 Unit Available
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
1 Unit Available
Secret Cove
8550 Touchton Road Unit 135
8550 Touchton Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8550 Touchton Rd. #135, Jacksonville, FL 32216 - Bright and Clean! Fully Furnished! This 2 story, move-in ready home has been professionally upgraded with granite counter-tops, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings with crown molding.
1 Unit Available
355 N SHORE CIR
355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2172 sqft
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit.
1 Unit Available
Deerwood
7987 HOLLYRIDGE RD
7987 Hollyridge Road, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7175 sqft
This one of kind home is located on a premier home site of well-established & gated, Deerwood Golf & Country Club. Lush landscaping, breathtaking water & golf views of 1st hole surround this beautiful estate.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
5428 Stanford Road - 1
5428 Stanford Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
Available May 18, 2020. Beautifully appointed furnished corporate Lakewood townhome rental overlooks water and wooded preserve. Available for short term or long term rental.
1 Unit Available
Deercreek
4935 Islamorada Ct Unit 203
4935 Islamorada Ct, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
927 sqft
4935 Islamorada Ct Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath Condominium - Summer Key - Super cute two bedroom two bath condominium. Water views from the living room, master bedroom and balcony.
