Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
700 South Covered Bridge Road
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:14 PM

700 South Covered Bridge Road

700 South Covered Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

700 South Covered Bridge Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated community of Southbridge in desired Julington Creek Plantation. This home is 1460 sq/ft and upgraded with laminate wood floors and carpet throughout. Enjoy the spacious living area open dining area located off kitchen. All appliances included. Great Schools. Tremendous amenities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have any available units?
700 South Covered Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have?
Some of 700 South Covered Bridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 South Covered Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
700 South Covered Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 South Covered Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 South Covered Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 700 South Covered Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 South Covered Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 700 South Covered Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 700 South Covered Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 South Covered Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 South Covered Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 South Covered Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

