700 South Covered Bridge Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhouse in gated community of Southbridge in desired Julington Creek Plantation. This home is 1460 sq/ft and upgraded with laminate wood floors and carpet throughout. Enjoy the spacious living area open dining area located off kitchen. All appliances included. Great Schools. Tremendous amenities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.