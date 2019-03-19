All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 Roberts Road

550 Roberts Road · No Longer Available
Location

550 Roberts Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property boasts over 2,600 sq ft of interior space, that sits on massive lot that is over 1 acre. Property features a 2 car garage with an additional garage. The backyard is a dream with a private, covered in-ground pool. Home also offers a grand Florida room. The kitchen is built for a chef with built in oven, a cooking island with breakfast bar and eye catching, ceramic tile flooring. There is a formal dining room that is connected and open to the kitchen. Living room is large with vaulted ceilings and is covered in beautiful wood flooring. Master suite is huge and has beautiful trey windows that go almost from floor to ceiling that allow all day sunlight. The walk in shower in the master suit is phenomenal. Large walk in closets, ceiling fans and double sinks are all bonus features of the master suite. Master suit is located on the 1st floor. 2nd floor overlooks the family room. This amazing floor plan wont last. Schedule your tour today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Roberts Road have any available units?
550 Roberts Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 550 Roberts Road have?
Some of 550 Roberts Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Roberts Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Roberts Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Roberts Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Roberts Road is pet friendly.
Does 550 Roberts Road offer parking?
Yes, 550 Roberts Road offers parking.
Does 550 Roberts Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Roberts Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Roberts Road have a pool?
Yes, 550 Roberts Road has a pool.
Does 550 Roberts Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Roberts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Roberts Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Roberts Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Roberts Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Roberts Road does not have units with air conditioning.
