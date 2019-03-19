550 Roberts Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property boasts over 2,600 sq ft of interior space, that sits on massive lot that is over 1 acre. Property features a 2 car garage with an additional garage. The backyard is a dream with a private, covered in-ground pool. Home also offers a grand Florida room. The kitchen is built for a chef with built in oven, a cooking island with breakfast bar and eye catching, ceramic tile flooring. There is a formal dining room that is connected and open to the kitchen. Living room is large with vaulted ceilings and is covered in beautiful wood flooring. Master suite is huge and has beautiful trey windows that go almost from floor to ceiling that allow all day sunlight. The walk in shower in the master suit is phenomenal. Large walk in closets, ceiling fans and double sinks are all bonus features of the master suite. Master suit is located on the 1st floor. 2nd floor overlooks the family room. This amazing floor plan wont last. Schedule your tour today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.