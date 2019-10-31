All apartments in Fruit Cove
481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE

481 Bridgestone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

481 Bridgestone Avenue, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available October for lease. Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom home with fireplace, beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile and wood floors, luxury master bath, covered porch with nice size backyard with pretty water views. Washer,dryer, water softener included. Club pool and playground a short walk down the street. Saint Johns County school district. Owner says new roof Energy Star rated for cost savings on energy bills. 1 small pet with owner approval, Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have any available units?
481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have?
Some of 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE offers parking.
Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE has a pool.
Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have accessible units?
No, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
