481 N BRIDGESTONE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available October for lease. Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom home with fireplace, beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile and wood floors, luxury master bath, covered porch with nice size backyard with pretty water views. Washer,dryer, water softener included. Club pool and playground a short walk down the street. Saint Johns County school district. Owner says new roof Energy Star rated for cost savings on energy bills. 1 small pet with owner approval, Minimum 1 year lease.