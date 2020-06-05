All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

1616 CHRISTINE CT

1616 Christine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Christine Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! This 2 story home features almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a nice large living area with beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master baths beautifully renovated with dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio with fenced in yard and paved area. This home is a must-see! Lawncare is the tenants' responsibility. Washer/dryer included. Extra refrigerator in the garage is there for the tenant to use. This is an ''As-Is'' item. The owner will not replace or repair if there are any issues. Pets welcomed with pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

