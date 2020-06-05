1616 CHRISTINE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! This 2 story home features almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a nice large living area with beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master baths beautifully renovated with dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in shower! This home has a nice screened in patio with fenced in yard and paved area. This home is a must-see! Lawncare is the tenants' responsibility. Washer/dryer included. Extra refrigerator in the garage is there for the tenant to use. This is an ''As-Is'' item. The owner will not replace or repair if there are any issues. Pets welcomed with pet fee