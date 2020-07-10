/
apartments with pool
117 Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
64 Woodland Dr 204
64 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
630 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 Apartment in Vista Royale Over 55+ community - Property Id: 314895 Fully furnished apartment in Vista Royale. Water, Basic cable and Garbage removal included. Vista Royale has 4 clubhouses with pools and amenities.
1 Unit Available
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3120 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home - NOW AVAILABLE! Majestic Oaks: Wonderfully maintained gated community with Pool and Recreation Area. This delightful 4 bedroom 3 bath home features multiple living areas, large Island Kitchen & large screened back porch.
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft & patio overlooking the lake! Newer stainless steel appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room & a separate family room.
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.
1 Unit Available
76 Royal Oak Drive
76 Royal Oak Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Vista Royale Condo Association requires 30 day applicant approval. Active 55+ community!! 1st floor furnished condo, updated 2/2 “A” plan, great view of pond and golf fairway. Enjoy 4 heated pools, golf, tennis, clubhouses, activities and more.
1 Unit Available
99 Spring Lake Drive
99 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated condo with new appliances, granite, new carpet, new paint, new water heater and newer ac. 55 plus community with tons of amenities.
1 Unit Available
2589 Langrove Lane SW
2589 Langrove Lane SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage; Vacant easy access. Priced to sell! interior freshly painted, new carpet and pad; tile floors in kitchen and baths.... deed restricted gated community with heated pool. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge
1 Unit Available
2075 Bennington Ct SW
2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3840 sqft
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.
1 Unit Available
415 E Waverly Place
415 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully furnished or optional unfurnished, spacious Town home villa in desirable Waverly Place. Attached private courtyard patio and garden makes added outside living space.
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 Unit Available
95 Th Avenue
95 7th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 sqft
Palmetto golf club apartments is a "beautiful tropical paradise," convenient to the bus line, shopping, golf and restaurants. The apartments have central air, free hot water and laundry facilities on each floor.
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.
