Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2031 SECRET GARDEN LN
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

2031 SECRET GARDEN LN

2031 Secret Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious Eagle Harbor beauty offers an end unit condo with attached 2 car garage storage unit. Exterior maintenance is provided along with the country club amenities. Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen features adjacent eating area & breakfast bar. Enjoy your relaxing screened lanai & backyard. Eagle Harbor award winning programs include golf, tennis, 3 pools and a swim park with snack bar service. Waterfront access for boating and day docking, nature trails for biking and walking and community parks. Exceptional Clay County Schools. Convenient to all that Fleming Island offers, shops, restaurants & medical offices. No Dogs! Cats Welcomed, No Section 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have any available units?
2031 SECRET GARDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have?
Some of 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2031 SECRET GARDEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN is pet friendly.
Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN offers parking.
Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN has a pool.
Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.

