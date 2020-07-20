All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1711 CROSS PINES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1711 CROSS PINES DR
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

1711 CROSS PINES DR

1711 Cross Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1711 Cross Pines Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 town home in sought after Eagle Harbor Community. Golf courses, pools, tennis courts and playgrounds. Beautiful enclosed lanai overlooking the lake. This is a 1 level downstairs unit. No pets allowed in this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have any available units?
1711 CROSS PINES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have?
Some of 1711 CROSS PINES DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 CROSS PINES DR currently offering any rent specials?
1711 CROSS PINES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 CROSS PINES DR pet-friendly?
No, 1711 CROSS PINES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR offer parking?
No, 1711 CROSS PINES DR does not offer parking.
Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 CROSS PINES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have a pool?
Yes, 1711 CROSS PINES DR has a pool.
Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1711 CROSS PINES DR has accessible units.
Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 CROSS PINES DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 CROSS PINES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 CROSS PINES DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFleming Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments with Balconies
Fleming Island Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida