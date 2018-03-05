All apartments in Fish Hawk
August 8 2019

17043 Dorman Rd

17043 Dorman Road · No Longer Available
Location

17043 Dorman Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**CORNER UNIT** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town-home in Fishhawk garden district near park square and the Aquatic Club! The kitchen features 42" oak cabinets, gas range and recessed lighting. The family room is open and has an upgraded ceiling fan with remote control. The dining room includes upgraded lighting. Home features tile in wet areas and foyer. All bedrooms are very spacious. NEW CARPET!! The family room has glass slider that opens to a large courtyard and patio! Easy walk to park square and Community pool complex! Small pets only.

Dont miss out on this excellent home!!!

CALL NOW!!! 727-488-4450 Or email Samantha@arricorealty.com for more information. Also visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com to see more available properties!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17043 Dorman Rd have any available units?
17043 Dorman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 17043 Dorman Rd have?
Some of 17043 Dorman Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17043 Dorman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17043 Dorman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17043 Dorman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 17043 Dorman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 17043 Dorman Rd offer parking?
No, 17043 Dorman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 17043 Dorman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17043 Dorman Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17043 Dorman Rd have a pool?
Yes, 17043 Dorman Rd has a pool.
Does 17043 Dorman Rd have accessible units?
No, 17043 Dorman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17043 Dorman Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17043 Dorman Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 17043 Dorman Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17043 Dorman Rd has units with air conditioning.
