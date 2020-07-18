All apartments in Fish Hawk
15927 Fishhawk Creek LN.

15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane · (813) 506-7476
Location

15927 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Fishhawk Ridge Gated Community! - Please contact Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627. Popular 2bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath as well as a large secondary bedroom and hall bath. Laundry includes a WASHER AND DRYER and is located upstairs in hall closet. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Just steps from community pool and mail kiosk. Tenants enjoy access to all Fishhawk amenities including miles of biking/hiking/walking trails, swimming pools, tot pools, water slide, fitness centers, movie theatre, clubhouses, sport area and the shops at Park Square. Come see today! No pets please. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposits.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have any available units?
15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have?
Some of 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. currently offering any rent specials?
15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. pet-friendly?
No, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. offer parking?
No, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. does not offer parking.
Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have a pool?
Yes, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. has a pool.
Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have accessible units?
No, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15927 Fishhawk Creek LN. does not have units with air conditioning.
