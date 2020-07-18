15927 Fishhawk Creek LN.

Amenities

Fishhawk Ridge Gated Community! - Please contact Dena Green for showings @ 813-420-2627. Popular 2bed+DEN/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through window to kitchen for convenient dining. Kitchen opens to the back porch that over looks a wooded area. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath as well as a large secondary bedroom and hall bath. Laundry includes a WASHER AND DRYER and is located upstairs in hall closet. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Just steps from community pool and mail kiosk. Tenants enjoy access to all Fishhawk amenities including miles of biking/hiking/walking trails, swimming pools, tot pools, water slide, fitness centers, movie theatre, clubhouses, sport area and the shops at Park Square. Come see today! No pets please. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposits.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4841107)