10110 GUIDY LN

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully tiled 2 bedroom 1 and-a-half bathroom unit located off Guidy Lane in North Pensacola close to UWF and hospitals. Nice sized living room with ceiling fan and large windows letting in natural light. A spacious eat in kitchen offers a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and back door that leads out onto the back patio. Both bedrooms have lots of natural light coming in from the windows. One of the bedrooms has a half bath attached and a full bathroom in the hall to share. Indoor laundry area with w/d hookup. Highly desired School District- McArthur, Ferry Pass, & Tate School District! Open backyard with NO fence. owner pays water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance. This home is pet friendly with owner approval and $250 nonrefundable pet fee. Duplex is occupied and will be available for more in August 28, 2020!