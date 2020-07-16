All apartments in Ferry Pass
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

10110 GUIDY LN

10110 Guidy Ln · (850) 473-3983
Location

10110 Guidy Ln, Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304B · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully tiled 2 bedroom 1 and-a-half bathroom unit located off Guidy Lane in North Pensacola close to UWF and hospitals. Nice sized living room with ceiling fan and large windows letting in natural light. A spacious eat in kitchen offers a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and back door that leads out onto the back patio. Both bedrooms have lots of natural light coming in from the windows. One of the bedrooms has a half bath attached and a full bathroom in the hall to share. Indoor laundry area with w/d hookup. Highly desired School District- McArthur, Ferry Pass, & Tate School District! Open backyard with NO fence. owner pays water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance. This home is pet friendly with owner approval and $250 nonrefundable pet fee. Duplex is occupied and will be available for more in August 28, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 GUIDY LN have any available units?
10110 GUIDY LN has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10110 GUIDY LN have?
Some of 10110 GUIDY LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 GUIDY LN currently offering any rent specials?
10110 GUIDY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 GUIDY LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 GUIDY LN is pet friendly.
Does 10110 GUIDY LN offer parking?
No, 10110 GUIDY LN does not offer parking.
Does 10110 GUIDY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10110 GUIDY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 GUIDY LN have a pool?
No, 10110 GUIDY LN does not have a pool.
Does 10110 GUIDY LN have accessible units?
No, 10110 GUIDY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 GUIDY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10110 GUIDY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 10110 GUIDY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 10110 GUIDY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
