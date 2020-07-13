/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM
108 Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL with pool
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024
1900 Pelican Landing Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1086 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on This gorgeous two bedroom two bath condo is located on the second floor of "The Club At Feather Sound" gated community, and is just minutes away from Downtown Tampa, Downtown St.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Bay
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2333 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2400 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath Golf-course view condo in the gated community of Audubon in Feather Sound.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
34 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
29 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
38 Units Available
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
852 sqft
Conveniently located in Gandy, with easy access to I-275 and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Units with full-sized washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,375
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Similar Pages
Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFeather Sound 3 BedroomsFeather Sound Apartments with Balcony
Feather Sound Apartments with GymFeather Sound Apartments with ParkingFeather Sound Apartments with PoolFeather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL