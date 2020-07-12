Apartment List
/
FL
/
feather sound
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

425 Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Feather Sound apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Feather Cove
14764 FEATHER COVE LANE
14764 Feather Cove Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1129 sqft
Welcome home to the amazing community of Feather Sound, Maintenance Free living in this Forest Ridge neighborhood! This renovated Villa features 2 beds,2 baths, with detached one care garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Chateau
2262 KINGFISHER LANE
2262 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Feather Sound, private, single­family home. Tile floors throughout. Large MB walk­in closet, plenty of built­in storage in the 2 car garage. 3rd bedroom is currently set up as a home living area with skylight.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs first floor and along with the half bath all other bedrooms located Upstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,375
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Feather Sound, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Feather Sound apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFeather Sound 3 BedroomsFeather Sound Apartments with Balcony
Feather Sound Apartments with GymFeather Sound Apartments with ParkingFeather Sound Apartments with PoolFeather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Feather Sound Cheap PlacesFeather Sound Dog Friendly ApartmentsFeather Sound Furnished ApartmentsFeather Sound Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa