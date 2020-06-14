/
1 bedroom apartments
194 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL
Chateau Bayonne
14820 Rue de Bayonne
14820 Rue Du Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1700 sqft
Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club.
Crystal Bay
2333 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2333 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
Make Crystal Bay your private resort! This 1BR/1.5 Bath, 6th floor condo is situated adjacent to the Feather Sound Golf and Country Club. This unit has been freshly painted and boasts newer ceramic tile throughout.
$
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
821 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
623 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
730 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
757 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
