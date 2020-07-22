Apartment List
/
FL
/
edgewood
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

173 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edgewood, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Edgewood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5197 Magnolia St.
5197 Magnolia Street, Edgewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
520 sqft
SODO Bungalow - Modern Renovation - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Huge Fenced Yard - Join the Tiny House Movement! - Renovated SODO bungalow! Join the Tiny House movement with this efficient tiny home in a great location just south of Downtown Orlando! Featuring
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
5 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$917
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
11 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
23 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$820
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
7 Units Available
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
6770 Pot O Gold Lane
6770 Pot-O-Gold Lane, Pine Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Pine Castle/Bell Isle Large 2 bed 2 bath duplex - Property Id: 31699 Dominated by lakes, particularly Lake Conway, the Pine Castle and Belle Isle neighborhoods attract residents who enjoy fishing and water sports.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
6780 Pot O Gold Lane
6780 Pot-O-Gold Lane, Pine Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1130 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Pine Castle/Bell Isle Large 2 bed 2 bath duplex - Property Id: 4609 Dominated by lakes, particularly Lake Conway, the Pine Castle and Belle Isle neighborhoods attract residents who enjoy fishing and water sports.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 W Oak Ridge Rd Unit D
1605 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo minutes away from Millenia - Two bedroom, one bathroom, tile floor condo located on the second floor. Weatherly Condominium is a gated community and also has a community pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6108
5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Near Millenia-3/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 25101 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4813 South Texas Avenue 4813 C
4813 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Large Three Bedroom 2 bath condo - Large three bedroom two bath condo (RLNE5932305)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1932 Lake Atriums Cir. # 69
1932 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 condo at Plaza at Millenium: Apply Now!! www.realtybanc.com - 2 bed/2 bath. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report. We required an application of $60.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4575 S. Texas Avenue Unit 101
4575 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Central Orlando ground floor condo in gated community - Ground floor unit. Tile floors fresh paint, kitchen appliances with washer and dryer. Private and safe and only ten minutes to downtown Orlando.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2203 Yankee Pl
2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
953 W. Oak Ridge Rd. Apt. D
953 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
895 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo Orlando 32809 - Second floor 2/2 condo at Weatherly Yacht Club Condominium. Community pool and laundry. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA and Security Pet Deposit Non-Refundable.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1908 Lake Atriums Circle Unit 3
1908 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
526 sqft
1908 Lake Atriums Circle, Unit 3, Orlando, FL - CONDO- 1st floor condo, vinyl plank flooring. No carpet. View of pool from private patio. Will go fast!! (RLNE5078822)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 Martin St
3021 Martin Street, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
Renovated apartment near downtown Orlando! - Enjoy this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a single story, 4 unit building. All new tile flooring, cabinets, and fixtures.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
758 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #201
758 E Michigan St Unit 201, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
633 sqft
1/1 FOR RENT IN LA COSTA BRAVA - SODO AREA, POOL, LAKE & FITNESS - VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT, AND POOL VIEW BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN LA COSTA BRAVA NEAR DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS,

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
2201 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Edgewood, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Edgewood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Edgewood may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Edgewood. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Edgewood 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEdgewood 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEdgewood Apartments with Gyms
Edgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewood Cheap Apartments
Edgewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdgewood Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College