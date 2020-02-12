All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
9828 Fan Palm Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

9828 Fan Palm Way

9828 Fan Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

9828 Fan Palm Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Location Location Location! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful Conveniently located between I-4 and I-75 across from Sabal Business Park. Close to schools, Brandon Town Center, and restaurants, USF, U of Tampa, hospitals, more. This cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse boasts 42" oak cabinets with crown molding, eat-in kitchen, side by side refrigerator, microwave, open floor plan, oversized lanai, washer and dryer, triple sliding glass doors, one car garage. Half bath downstairs for convenience of guests. Crystal clear gated community pool. Water, garbage, and lawn maintenance included.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5517840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 Fan Palm Way have any available units?
9828 Fan Palm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 9828 Fan Palm Way have?
Some of 9828 Fan Palm Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 Fan Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
9828 Fan Palm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 Fan Palm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9828 Fan Palm Way is pet friendly.
Does 9828 Fan Palm Way offer parking?
Yes, 9828 Fan Palm Way offers parking.
Does 9828 Fan Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9828 Fan Palm Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 Fan Palm Way have a pool?
Yes, 9828 Fan Palm Way has a pool.
Does 9828 Fan Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 9828 Fan Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 Fan Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 Fan Palm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9828 Fan Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9828 Fan Palm Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
