9828 Fan Palm Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Location Location Location! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful Conveniently located between I-4 and I-75 across from Sabal Business Park. Close to schools, Brandon Town Center, and restaurants, USF, U of Tampa, hospitals, more. This cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse boasts 42" oak cabinets with crown molding, eat-in kitchen, side by side refrigerator, microwave, open floor plan, oversized lanai, washer and dryer, triple sliding glass doors, one car garage. Half bath downstairs for convenience of guests. Crystal clear gated community pool. Water, garbage, and lawn maintenance included.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



