Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Eagle Lake, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
452 Squires Grove Drive
452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1767 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
143 Fall Glo Rd
143 Fall Glo Road, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1673 sqft
NEWER HOME! 2019 BUILD - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths - All neutral walls and flooring throughout, just bring your furniture. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle Lake

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
714 SUNSET COVE DRIVE
714 Sunset Cove Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2215 sqft
Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with bonus room on first floor,half bath and all ceramic tile. Second floor has master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom and 1 bedroom has carpet and the other 2 bedrooms are laminate.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Lake
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
4420 Glenns Landing Available 07/15/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
812 29th St NW Available 07/14/20 This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Jan Phyl Village
606 Holt Circle
606 Holt Circle, Jan Phyl Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1214 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
16 St Kitts Circle Available 07/20/20 Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4694 Osprey Way
4694 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1827 sqft
This home offers everything you need located in the St James Crossing Community in Winter Haven with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage, a large kitchen with pantry that opens up to your living and dining rooms.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Lake
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Winterset Drive
2113 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom - Townhome S. Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Story Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool. Sorry, but NO PETS.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3875 Horizon Hill Dr.
3875 Horizon Hill Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,505
1748 sqft
4/2 Available 5/1 - 4 bedroom 2 bath, formal dining and living room, Split plan, wood laminate floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, inside laundry room, spacious master bedroom and bath that boasts step in shower and soaking tub, 2 car

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Joshua Ln.
3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1478 sqft
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3943 TALON CREST DRIVE
3943 Talon Crest Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1612 sqft
Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath with den/office/formal living room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eagle Lake, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eagle Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

