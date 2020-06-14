Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Eagle Lake, FL with garage

Eagle Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
160 VISTA VIEW AVENUE
160 Vista View Avenue, Eagle Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2836 sqft
lovely lake home ready to rent. Spacious home with plenty of room for family and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle Lake

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Lake
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Traditions
1 Unit Available
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1419 sqft
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Buckeye Ridge
1 Unit Available
5179 MICHELLE STREET
5179 Michelle Street, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2526 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is NEWER and very large. Its located in Buckeye Ridge and features carpet in living areas and tile in wet areas and neutral painted walls.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Lake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5143 Martinique Drive
5143 Martinique Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is warm and inviting with a covered front entry. The lovely kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estates of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
428 Palastro Ave
428 Palastro Ave, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2758 sqft
Nice New Home! - This newer home is located in a quiet gated community. Awesome floor plan with a 3 car garage and plenty of space. (RLNE4797193)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
514 Autumn Stream Dr
514 Autumn Stream Dr, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Auburndale, 33823 zip code. Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house on a gorgeous waterfront lot. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Community pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakes At Lucerne Park
1 Unit Available
268 Oleander St
268 Oleander Street, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Like new and stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Winter Haven! Huge, open living and kitchen areas. Massive master bedroom! Clean and luxurious! Beautiful, spacious kitchen with large island/breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6743 HIGHLANDS CREEK BOULEVARD
6743 Highlands Creek Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2608 sqft
4BR/2BA IN HIGHLANDS CREEK! Popular SE Lakeland gated community zoned for excellent schools. Four bedroom split plan features vaulted ceilings and large rooms. Formal living and dining rooms plus large family room and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
504 ALLEN AVENUE
504 Allen Avenue, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home available for immediate move in. The home has laminate wood floors in the kitchen and dining area, and carpet through remaining areas. The garage has been converted into a great room with a fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE
5916 Hillside Heights Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1786 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
903 LUCERNE LOOP ROAD NE
903 Lucerne Loop Rd NE, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1598 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home! Built in 2019, this beautiful home features a split floor plan, tile floors throughout, and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lake Juliana Reserve
1 Unit Available
4808 JULIANA RESERVE DRIVE
4808 Juliana Reserve Street, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2954 sqft
Custom lakefront home in Auburndale's Lake Juliana Reserve! Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Juliana from many rooms as well as your own private dock. A grand two-story foyer greets you with open views through the living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
589 WILLET CIRCLE
589 Willet Circle, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the established community of Oak Crossing South. This lovely home has a nice sized yard with a grand oak tree in the front yard. The expansive backyard is fenced with 3 sides offering great privacy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eagle Lake, FL

Eagle Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

