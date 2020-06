Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in by July 1st and get September rent for Free ***Available Now*** Move-in ready Eagle Lake 3BR 2BA Block Home with no HOA features an open style dining and living room combination that's spacious for all. A large, fully fenced yard offers privacy and peace of mind for pets. Enjoy close proximity to Lake Region High School and Pinewood Elementary, this home is lovely - come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.