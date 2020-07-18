All apartments in Destin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

20 Court Drive

20 Court Drive · (850) 361-4178
Location

20 Court Drive, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live near the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast in this charming 2BR/2.5BA townhome. An end unit at the Destin Racquet club, this home has been totally remodeled and includes new appliances, carpet, hardwood floors and so much more! A unique feature of this two-story home is the additional bonus room, perfect for a home-office or even much needed storage space. You will undoubtedly fall in love with the convenient location of this pet-friendly Destin rental. Not only is it near area dining and shopping but just a short drive from the beach. Not pet-friendly per HOA Rules. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Court Drive have any available units?
20 Court Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Court Drive have?
Some of 20 Court Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Court Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Court Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20 Court Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Court Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Court Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Court Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Court Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
