20 Court Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Live near the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast in this charming 2BR/2.5BA townhome. An end unit at the Destin Racquet club, this home has been totally remodeled and includes new appliances, carpet, hardwood floors and so much more! A unique feature of this two-story home is the additional bonus room, perfect for a home-office or even much needed storage space. You will undoubtedly fall in love with the convenient location of this pet-friendly Destin rental. Not only is it near area dining and shopping but just a short drive from the beach. Not pet-friendly per HOA Rules. Call today to schedule a showing!