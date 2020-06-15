All apartments in Destin
Destin, FL
188 Durango Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

188 Durango Road

188 Durango Road · No Longer Available
Location

188 Durango Road, Destin, FL 32541

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This AMAZING town home located on Holiday Isle neighborhood of Court Del Mar. Just a water taxi ride away from the beautiful Harbor Walk Village! This updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit includes stainless appliances, marble counter tops, updated light fixtures, and wood look Tile flooring throughput. Half bath between the living room and kitchen area for convenience. Large 1st floor master suite has a large walk-in closet, also includes laundry area with full size washer & dryer. Spacious guest bedrooms also includes walk in closet and Jack & Jill bathroom. Bonus Loft area on the second floor that could be used as an office or play area. Privacy Fenced in back yard with outdoor deck. Short walk or golf-cart ride to the beach with private & public beach access.
This AMAZING 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath water view townhome in Court Del Mar neighborhood includes stainless appliances, marble countertops, updated light fixtures, and wood look Tile flooring throughput. Half bath between the living room and kitchen area for convenience. Large 1st floor master suite has a large walk-in closet. Spacious guest bedrooms also includes walk in closet and Jack & Jill bathroom. Bonus Loft area on the second floor that could be used as an office or play area. Privacy Fenced in back yard with outdoor deck. Short walk to the beach with private & public beach access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Durango Road have any available units?
188 Durango Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Destin, FL.
What amenities does 188 Durango Road have?
Some of 188 Durango Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Durango Road currently offering any rent specials?
188 Durango Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Durango Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Durango Road is pet friendly.
Does 188 Durango Road offer parking?
No, 188 Durango Road does not offer parking.
Does 188 Durango Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Durango Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Durango Road have a pool?
No, 188 Durango Road does not have a pool.
Does 188 Durango Road have accessible units?
No, 188 Durango Road does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Durango Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Durango Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Durango Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Durango Road has units with air conditioning.
