188 Durango Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This AMAZING town home located on Holiday Isle neighborhood of Court Del Mar. Just a water taxi ride away from the beautiful Harbor Walk Village! This updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit includes stainless appliances, marble counter tops, updated light fixtures, and wood look Tile flooring throughput. Half bath between the living room and kitchen area for convenience. Large 1st floor master suite has a large walk-in closet, also includes laundry area with full size washer & dryer. Spacious guest bedrooms also includes walk in closet and Jack & Jill bathroom. Bonus Loft area on the second floor that could be used as an office or play area. Privacy Fenced in back yard with outdoor deck. Short walk or golf-cart ride to the beach with private & public beach access.

This AMAZING 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath water view townhome in Court Del Mar neighborhood includes stainless appliances, marble countertops, updated light fixtures, and wood look Tile flooring throughput. Half bath between the living room and kitchen area for convenience. Large 1st floor master suite has a large walk-in closet. Spacious guest bedrooms also includes walk in closet and Jack & Jill bathroom. Bonus Loft area on the second floor that could be used as an office or play area. Privacy Fenced in back yard with outdoor deck. Short walk to the beach with private & public beach access.