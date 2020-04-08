150 Bent Arrow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....perfect for relaxing at the end of your day! Beautiful laminate flooring and tile downstairs and real Heart Pine wood flooring upstairs so no carpet to vacuum or clean! The living/dining/kitchen combo is open concept. The kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, a pantry, and an awesome brick accent wall. There is a large guest bath just off the kitchen that also houses the laundry area and washer and dryer are included. Upstairs are the two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. There is a single car garage as well. This unit is awesome and will not last long so call today to schedule your showing today!