Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:14 PM

150 Bent Arrow Drive

150 Bent Arrow Drive · (850) 729-0399
Location

150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL 32541
Downtown Destin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....perfect for relaxing at the end of your day! Beautiful laminate flooring and tile downstairs and real Heart Pine wood flooring upstairs so no carpet to vacuum or clean! The living/dining/kitchen combo is open concept. The kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, a pantry, and an awesome brick accent wall. There is a large guest bath just off the kitchen that also houses the laundry area and washer and dryer are included. Upstairs are the two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. There is a single car garage as well. This unit is awesome and will not last long so call today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have any available units?
150 Bent Arrow Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have?
Some of 150 Bent Arrow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Bent Arrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Bent Arrow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Bent Arrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Bent Arrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive does offer parking.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Bent Arrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Bent Arrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
