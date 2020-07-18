All apartments in Destin
102 Tuscany Dr
Last updated July 17 2020

102 Tuscany Dr

102 Tuscany Drive · (985) 500-5812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Tuscany Drive, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/21/20 Tuscany - Property Id: 315281

This superbly well-maintened 2 bedroom/ 2 baths home in the private gated community of Tuscany is the deal of a lifetime! With tons of upgrades and improvements in the past two years this home will delight you as everything is on point! The newest kitchen updates were done in 2017 to include: granite counter tops, a gorgeous Carrera marble subway tile backsplash, Moen faucet (lifetime warranty), and stainless steel appliances (finger proof).The two bedrooms are very spacious. The master offers a private bathroom with double sinks and shower/jacuzzi tub combo, as well as french doors with diffract access to a lovely screened-in porch perfect for relaxing away.Second bedroom is very roomy as well with second bedroom offering a shower/tub combo as well..Living room, kitchen and dining room were repainted in Nov. 2018A lovely screened-in porch adds that extra leisure space. Located 2 doors down from the gated community pool. Perfect access. HOA rules to follow. Utilities not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/102-tuscany-dr-destin-fl/315281
Property Id 315281

(RLNE5947066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Tuscany Dr have any available units?
102 Tuscany Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Tuscany Dr have?
Some of 102 Tuscany Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Tuscany Dr currently offering any rent specials?
102 Tuscany Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Tuscany Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Tuscany Dr is pet friendly.
Does 102 Tuscany Dr offer parking?
No, 102 Tuscany Dr does not offer parking.
Does 102 Tuscany Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Tuscany Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Tuscany Dr have a pool?
Yes, 102 Tuscany Dr has a pool.
Does 102 Tuscany Dr have accessible units?
No, 102 Tuscany Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Tuscany Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Tuscany Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Tuscany Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Tuscany Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
