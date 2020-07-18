102 Tuscany Dr

Amenities

Available 08/21/20 Tuscany - Property Id: 315281



This superbly well-maintened 2 bedroom/ 2 baths home in the private gated community of Tuscany is the deal of a lifetime! With tons of upgrades and improvements in the past two years this home will delight you as everything is on point! The newest kitchen updates were done in 2017 to include: granite counter tops, a gorgeous Carrera marble subway tile backsplash, Moen faucet (lifetime warranty), and stainless steel appliances (finger proof).The two bedrooms are very spacious. The master offers a private bathroom with double sinks and shower/jacuzzi tub combo, as well as french doors with diffract access to a lovely screened-in porch perfect for relaxing away.Second bedroom is very roomy as well with second bedroom offering a shower/tub combo as well..Living room, kitchen and dining room were repainted in Nov. 2018A lovely screened-in porch adds that extra leisure space. Located 2 doors down from the gated community pool. Perfect access. HOA rules to follow. Utilities not included.

