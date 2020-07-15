Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL with garages

Desoto Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4836 BARCELONA AVENUE
4836 Barcelona Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1634 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
39 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
8119 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8119 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2121 sqft
8119 Villa Grande, Sarasota, FL 34243 - Beautiful new luxury town home in highly sought after Sonoma. Just off University parkway. 3 bedroom plus den, 2 car garage. Turn key furnished with a Florida flare.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8261 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8261 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1818 sqft
HIDDEN GEM IS LOCATED OFF UNIVERSITY PARKWAY. SONOMA OFFERS A COMMUNITY CABANA, IN GROUND POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURT, TOT LOT AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO 55 ACRE CONSERVATORY NATURE PRESERVE WITH WALKING TRAILS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3571 Parkridge Circle
3571 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1954 sqft
3571 Parkridge Circle Available 08/15/20 Large Town Home w/Garage in Parkridge - NOTE: RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER AND SEWER. Large (1954sf) 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Desoto Lakes
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
42 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
56 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
78 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Desoto Lakes, FL

Desoto Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

