pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:53 AM
188 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Coral Terrace, FL
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3810 SW 61st Ave
3810 Southwest 61st Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1794 sqft
Amazing home for Short Term Lease 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 184836 A MUST SEE!!!...Short, long term rentals and lease to purchase options considered! Price will vary depending on terms (Terms flexible); depending on preference and time frame...
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Coral Terrace
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3235 SW 58th Ct
3235 Southwest 58th Court, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
5716 sqft
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938 Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
5806 Southwest 35th Street
5806 Southwest 35th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1477 sqft
5806 Southwest 35th Street, Miami, FL 33155 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
2841 SW 64th Ave
2841 Southwest 64th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Perfect location in the center of Miami. Large 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Plenty of space for parking and shaded backyard for children or pets to play. This property also comes with a bonus room you can use as an office or 5th bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
7391 S Waterway Dr
7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
7550 SW 38th St
7550 Southwest 38th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
EXCELLENT HOUSE CENTRAL LOCATION. 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS. FENCE BACK YARD. BIG PATIO. LAUNDRY ROOM AND STORAGE OUTSIDE. *PETS OK. MAXIMUM 20 POUND WITH NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Terrace
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
52 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,480
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,678
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
192 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
47 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,535
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
2141 Ludlam Rd
2141 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Low move in cost :::ONLY $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)::: No last month required to move in. APPROVAL IN 1 DAY Call or Text Fernan at (786) 304-4981 for showings the same day. Usually respond within seconds.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
West Miami
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
West Miami
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,299
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
5861 SW 13th St
5861 Southwest 13th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1296 sqft
Amazing Single Home at Sylvania 2Be/1Ba - Property Id: 184899 MMACULATE MODERNIST HOME,GREAT CURB APPEAL,TONS OF CHARACTER.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Miami
6695 SW 21st St
6695 SW 21st St, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
Low move in cost :::ONLY $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)::: No last month required to move in. APPROVAL IN 1 DAY Call or Text Fernan at (786) 304-4981 for showings. Usually respond within seconds.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
1634 SW 82nd Pl
1634 Southwest 82nd Place, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single family home completely remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in the heart of Westchester great schools, near to the shopping centers, fabulous Restaurants , Florida International University , International Airport , rent includes grass maintenance , pets
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gables Section
1028 Almeria Ave
1028 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1028 Almeria Avenue. Beautiful home located in the heart of Coral Gables. On a quiet tree lined street. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of parking with a carport and circular drive way.
