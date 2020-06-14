/
1 bedroom apartments
137 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Conway, FL
Conway
3024 CONWAY GARDENS ROAD
3024 Conway Gardens Rd, Conway, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
If two months of COVID-19 quarantine has turned you off to living with roommates, this is your place! Have this PRIVATE one bedroom apartment all to yourself. Covered parking for your car. Full size kitchen. Private covered screen porch.
Mariner's VIllage
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
663 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Conway
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
740 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
661 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
728 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
South Semoran
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
729 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
869 sqft
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
South Semoran
4642 Commander Dr Unit 934
4642 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
735 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Orlando - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located within the gated condo community. Home features an open kitchen, dining room, and living room floor plan.
South Semoran
4606 Commander Dr #1136
4606 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
735 sqft
4606 Commander Dr #1136 Available 08/15/20 Orlando: Convenient to Airport - 1 bed/1 bath, 3rd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Come home to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor.
South Semoran
4269 S. Semoran Blvd #15
4269 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
765 sqft
Beautiful 1/1.5 Condo! - Beautiful 1/1.5 Condo! This beautiful Community is offers two Pools, Playground, Fitness center, Car care center, Volley ball & Tennis court. Close to Orlando International Airport. Fees Required: $100.
South Semoran
5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106
5533 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
660 sqft
5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 Available 06/19/20 1/1 Condo Available On 6/19/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $985.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Dixie Belle
2071 Dixie Bell Dr. Apt P
2071 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
830 sqft
Lovely Condo in Curry Ford Area - Lovely Condo in the Curry ford-Dixie Bell area. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a den that can be used as a room. Upgraded with lovely wood floors and stainless appliances.
South Semoran
5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE
5530 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
580 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 5530 Chrishire Way Unit D111 Orlando, Fl. 32822 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 5530 Chrishire Way Unit D111 Orlando, Fl. 32822. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
South Semoran
4223 S. Semoran Blvd #14
4223 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
735 sqft
Move in Ready (Price drop $975.00) - 1 bedroom 1.5 bath in the lovely Community of Avalon Condominiums between Semoran & Pershing, close to Orlando Int'l Airport. This community is pet friendly with a one time nonrefundable pet fee of $300.
South Semoran
4211 S Semoran Blvd #7
4211 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
735 sqft
Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse (PRICED REDUCED WON'T LAST) - Property is close to Orlando Int'l Airport, 408, I-4 and 528 Pet friendly Community including a dog park. Tennis courts, Soccer, Fitness Center, Volley Ball, Car Care Center, and Playground.
South Semoran
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107
5500 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
554 sqft
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 Available 08/10/20 One bedroom, one bathroom condo w/balcony - Built in 1987 1/1 with Balcony Apartment Renovated 2015 with Tiles flooring, new cabinets, new a/c and new appliances.
South Semoran
4155 S. Semoran Blvd #7
4155 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
765 sqft
- Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit! Pet friendly Community with two beautiful pools, playground, Car care center, dog park ! Close to Orlando International Airport. 408-528 & I-4 Fees Required: $100.00 Application Fee per person $250.
South Semoran
5601 Rosebriar Way Apt S305
5601 Rose Briar Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment. Nice upgrades! Community features 2 pools, tennis court, work out center, lush landscaping and beautiful ponds and fountains! Won't last long!
Airport North
5743 Bent Pine Drive
5743 Bent Pine Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
583 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in the heart of Orlando, Florida.
South Semoran
4504 COMMANDER DR UNIT 1823
4504 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
636 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4504 COMMANDER DR UNIT 1823 in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Dixie Belle
2071 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE
2071 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
830 sqft
Come see this home close to the Airport, shopping and minutes to downtown. This condo is listed as a 1 bedroom 1 and half bath but the den can be used as a 2nd bedroom. This home has wood flooring, washer and dryer, and also gas stove and microwave.
